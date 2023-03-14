Imran Khan gets relief in female judge threatening case

ISLAMABAD: In another relief for PTI Chairman Imran Khan, a local court in Islamabad suspended his non-bailable arrest warrants in female judge threatening case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Additional Sessions judge Faizan Haider Gilani suspend former premier Imran Khan’s arrest warrants and barred police from arresting him till March 16.

Imran’s lawyers Naeem Haider Panjutha and Intizar Haider Panjutha had challenged PTI chairman’s non-bailable arrest warrant in the district and sessions court.

On Monday, the court of Senior Civil Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran in a case pertaining to using threatening language against a woman additional district and sessions judge and senior police officers.

خاتون جج دھمکی کیس، عمران خان کے ناقابل ضمانت وارنٹ کیخلاف درخواست#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/sWypJZzJy0 — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) March 14, 2023

The court instructed the police to arrest the former prime minister and present him before the court by March 29. It also said that arguments on Imran’s petition seeking to be dismissed from the case will be heard in the next proceedings.

Judge threatening case

The PTI chairman on Aug 20 condemned police as well as the judiciary over the alleged custodial torture on Shahbaz Gill and announced that his party would file cases against Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the DIG and AD&SJ Zeba Chaudhry.

He was booked under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). Besides, Islamabad High Court (IHC) also initiated contempt of court proceedings against him.

Comments