ISLAMABAD, August 18: The Supreme Court has allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan to speak with his sons twice a week by telephone, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the apex court barred the former premier’s family members, political party and lawyers from sharing details about his health condition. It also ordered that his health information must not be used for political gain.

The Supreme Court said no public gathering would be allowed during Imran Khan’s stay at Shifa International Hospital.

The court warned that any facilities provided to Imran Khan could be withdrawn immediately in case of violation of its orders.

The government and relevant officials have been allowed to approach the court in case of any complaint regarding implementation of the order. Imran Khan and his family members can also approach the court over any issue related to implementation.

The Supreme Court directed the government to ensure proper security arrangements during Imran Khan’s stay at Shifa International Hospital.

The court also ordered that a report on PTI founder’s medical examination, treatment and complete medical records be presented at the next hearing.

The Supreme Court observed that being a prisoner does not deprive any person of the right to humane treatment and necessary medical care.

It said the state and courts have a constitutional and legal responsibility to ensure the health and safety of a person in custody.

According to the court, the medical report regarding Imran Khan’s health apparently indicates a deterioration in his condition.

The Supreme Court deferred the question of whether PTI founder’s petition is maintainable until the next hearing. The court will also examine the government’s objections at the next hearing.

The relevant parties have been allowed to submit brief responses before the next hearing.