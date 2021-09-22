Details of gifts received by PM Imran Khan to be made public soon: Shahbaz Gill   

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to PM Shahbaz Gill Wednesday announced that the details of gifts received by Prime Minister Imran Khan will be made public soon, ARY NEWS reported.

“Whatever gifts prime minister received during foreign tours have been deposited to Toshakhana,” the SAPM said during ARY NEWS programme, Power Play. “Everyone knows that Prime Minister Imran Khan is an honest man,” he added.

Shahbaz Gill said that Imran Khan was not like the previous rulers who used to take away gifts received by them during foreign tours.

On Monday, Shahbaz Gill said that gifts received by Prime Minister Imran Khan during foreign visits are deposited to Toshakhana.

While responding to a debate on social media regarding secrecy maintained in the gifts received by the premier during official tours, Shahbaz Gill said that whenever a country presents a gift, it is neither advertised nor compared with any other country.

Such comparison is considered inappropriate especially by Islamic countries with whom we enjoy a brotherly relation, he said in a message from his Twitter handle.

The SAPM said that normally Prime Minister Imran Khan deposits such gifts to the Toshakhana, however, if he desires to retain them with him, he had to pay an amount for it.

“During previous tenures, a 15 percent amount is paid for such gifts however, during PTI government, 50 percent price of the gift is deposited to the treasury,” he said.