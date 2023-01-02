Imran Khan gives important instructions to PTI spokespersons

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has given important instructions to party spokespersons, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to details, the former premier chaired a meeting of party spokespersons at his residence at Lahore’s Zaman Park, giving important instructions to participants.

Sources told ARY News that Imran Khan instructed the participants to make party narrative against the government more effective. “Public campaign about the incumbent government’s failures should be intensified,” they added.

He also directed the spokespersons to highlight country’s economic situation, rising inflation and ‘human rights violation’.

“People should be mobilized for rallies being held across the country against inflation,” sources said, quoting Imran Khan.

A day earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan warned that the country will enter default without the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

While addressing a press conference alongside Sania Nishtar, Imran Khan said that the nation should brace for a new wave of inflation. He said that the government has no option other than approaching the IMF, otherwise, the country will enter default.

“I want to give a message to the nation in this difficult time. Nearly 750,000 Pakistanis left the country. I want to tell them to fight the crisis instead of leaving the country in a difficult time.”

Khan said that Germany and Japan had also faced difficult times but they unitedly fought the challenges and came out of crises.

He urged the nation should fight the challenges. He added that ‘thieves’ have been imposed on the country and they will fight together to stop them.

Khan said that he is also facing threats to his life but he will never leave the country.

