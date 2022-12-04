Imran Khan has advised PTI lawmakers to prepare for elections: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Former information minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that party chairman Imran Khan has directed party lawmakers to prepare for elections.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry shared that former premier has advised all party candidates to go back to their constituencies and start preparing for elections.

The former minister said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would keep running from elections but PTI would not waste any more time.

“If PDM continues to run away from the elections as it is running now, then without wasting any more time, we will go for elections in Punjab and Pakhtunkhwa while National Assembly elections would be held later on”.

عمران خان نے ممبران اسمبلی کو ہدائیت کی ہے کہ حلقوں میں واپس پہنچیں اور انتخابات کی تیاری کریں، اگر PDM انتخابات سے ایسے ہی بھاگتی رہی جیسی اب بھاگ رہی ہے تو ہم مزید وقت ضائع کئے بغیر پنجاب اور پختونخواہ کےصوبائ انٹخابات کیلئے جائینگے اور قومی اسمبلی کے انتخابات بعد میں ہوں گے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 4, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan had said that he will dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies this month.

Addressing PTI KP lawmakers via video link from his Zaman Town mansion in Lahore Saturday, Imran Khan said that his dialogue offer to PDM was just meant to emphasize gravity of the situation.

The former premier lamented that the ruling coalition had rebuffed his offer for talks, adding that PTI will dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies in the current month and go for polls.

He once again reiterated that PTI has the full backing of CM Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and CM KP Mahmood Khan and both will dissolve the provincial assemblies on his first call.

Comments