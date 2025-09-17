PTI founder has no objection over action against militants in KP: Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesperson Barrister Saif on Wednesday said the PTI founder has no objection over action against militants in the province.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, Barrister Saif confirmed that no military operation is currently being carried out in the province.

He asserted that the fight against terrorism is a collective responsibility, adding that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder has never opposed counter-terrorism actions.

“The founder’s policy has always been clear: there must be no compromise or relief for terrorists,” Barrister Saif stated.

He said the people, armed forces, and police have made immense sacrifices in this war, but the federal government’s “irresponsible statements” create confusion and ultimately benefit terrorists.

Saif criticized the federal government for ‘using terrorism’ as an opportunity for political point-scoring, claiming it gives the impression that KP and the Centre are not on the same page.

“Instead of resolving issues, ministers like Khawaja Asif are aggravating them,” he remarked.

Responding to party-related controversies, Barrister Saif said the PTI founder’s directives are binding, and no individual, including Aleema Khan, holds an official party position to counter them.

He added that when disputes over Senate nominations arose, he reminded colleagues that the founder’s word must be respected.