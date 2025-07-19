web analytics
KP police kill four terrorists in Hangu operation

By Web Desk
HANGU: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, conducted a successful operation in the Zargari and Shnawoori areas of Hangu district, ARY News reported.

According to police spokesperson, the operation resulted in the killing of four terrorists in the area.

During the intense exchange of fire, District Police Officer (DPO) Khalid Khan and Station House Officer (SHO) Nabi Khan sustained injuries. The wounded officers were promptly transferred to a local hospital for treatment, according to police sources.

Earlier, security forces successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by Indian-sponsored militant group Fitna Al-Khawarij near the Pak-Afghan border, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, Indian-backed Fitna Al-Khwarij were killed during a decisive operation in Hassan Khel, North Waziristan.

Read More: Security forces foil infiltration attempt, 30 khawarij killed

The security forces also recovered of a large cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosive materials. The military’s swift response has once again demonstrated its readiness and resolve to counter cross-border terrorism.

The statement reiterated Pakistan’s firm commitment to eliminating Indian-sponsored terrorism and highlighted that security forces remain fully prepared to confront any threats along the border.

ISPR also called upon the interim Afghan government to prevent the use of Afghan soil for launching terrorist attacks against Pakistan, particularly by foreign-sponsored proxies.

The statement urged that regional peace is only possible when such elements are denied safe haven.

