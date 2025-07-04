Security forces foil massive infiltration attempt, 30 Indian-backed khawarij killed

Pakistan security forces successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by Indian-sponsored militant group Fitna Al-Khawarij near the Pak-Afghan border, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, Indian-backed Fitna Al-Khwarij were killed during a decisive operation in Hassan Khel, North Waziristan.

The security forces also recovered of a large cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosive materials. The military’s swift response has once again demonstrated its readiness and resolve to counter cross-border terrorism.

The statement reiterated Pakistan’s firm commitment to eliminating Indian-sponsored terrorism and highlighted that security forces remain fully prepared to confront any threats along the border.

ISPR also called upon the interim Afghan government to prevent the use of Afghan soil for launching terrorist attacks against Pakistan, particularly by foreign-sponsored proxies.

The statement urged that regional peace is only possible when such elements are denied safe haven.

Earlier in the month of April, Pakistan security forces killed 54 khwarij who were trying to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the general area Hassan Khel.

According to the military media wing, on night 25/26 and 26/27 April 2025, movement of a large group of khwarij, who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was detected by the security forces in general area Hassan Khel, North Waziristan District.

Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. As a result of precise and skillful engagement, all fifty-four khawarij were killed. A large cache of weapons, ammunition & explosives was also recovered from the killed Khawarij.