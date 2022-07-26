Imran Khan heaps praise on SC for striking down Mazari’s ruling

ISLAMABAD: The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan lauded the apex court after the three-member bench declared the ruling of the Punjab Assembly’s deputy speaker “illegal”.

Taking to Twitter, the former premier penned, “I appreciate our SC judges for standing firm and upholding the Constitution and law, against all manner of threats and abuse.”

He further thanked Barrister Ali Zafar and his team for fighting the PTI’s case in the top court.

“I want to thank the people of Punjab for coming out in unprecedented numbers in by-elections against rigging,” wrote Khan.

“Tomorrow evening we will offer thanks to Allah & celebrate with all the people of Pakistan who have stood by us in our campaign for Haqeeqi Azadi, coming out in massive numbers to show support.”

SC ruling

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declared Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling on Punjab chief minister’s election null and void and ruled that Pervaiz Elahi will be the new chief minister of the province.

A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and Justices Ijazul Ahsan and Munib Akhtar announced the verdict after completion of the arguments on Punjab CM election case.

The apex court ordered the Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman to administer the oath to Elahi by 11:30pm. The SC also nullified all appointments made by ‘trustee CM’ Hamza Shahbaz.

