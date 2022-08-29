Imran Khan holds int’l telethon to raise funds for flood victims

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan is holding a live telethon to raise funds from within the country and overseas Pakistanis for the flood victims.

PTI Senator Faisal Javed is hosting the telethon. Chief ministers of Punjab and Kyhber-Pakhtunkhwa — Perviaz Elahi and Mahmood Khan — and former premier’s ex-assistant on social protection Sania Nishtar were also present on the occasion.

Those interested in making donations from abroad and within Pakistan can call on +92 42 38872222.

Speaking during Live Telethon which is being telecast by a number of TV channels, including ARY News, the PTI chief said entire Pakistan had been affected by the floods generated by back-to-back monsoon rains. He said more than 1000 people died due to devastating floods and the damages are expected to cross Rs1,000 billion.

He said that the country would have to construct more dams to save people from such devastation in future. “The sole solution to prevent the catastrophes caused by flood is to construct dams.”

During the transmission, President and CEO of ARY Digital Network, Mr. Salman Iqbal, announced a donation of Rs30 million for the rehabilitation of flood affectees.

While praising Mr Iqbal, Imran Khan said that Salman Iqbal has always come forward to help the people in need despite the suspension of ARY News transmission on cable.

The PTI chairman said that he will also make efforts for the restoration of ARY News transmission just like he is struggling for real independence besides assisting the flood victims across the country.

He added that a fascist government has been imposed on the country that is attacking the freedom of press and speech.

British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan joined the telethon and announced Rs5 million for flood victims. Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, who attended PTI’s live telethon transmission, announced Rs30 million for flood affectees.

Total fund raising from today’s telethon by @ImranKhanPTI has now crossed a 100 crore rupees #TelethonByImranKhan — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) August 29, 2022

Senior journalist Sabir Shakir announced Rs500,000 donations for the flood-affected people.

The former prime minister collected Rs4 billion within 2 hours after the telethon began.

