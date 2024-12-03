PTI founder holds ‘one final card,’ says Aleema Khan

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, through his sister Aleema Khan, has sent a significant message, revealing that he has “one final card” left, ARY News reported.

Speaking to journalists outside Adiala Jail, Aleema Khan disclosed that Imran Khan hinted at having “one final card up his sleeve” but chose not to reveal further details.

Addressing rumors about the former prime minister’s health, Aleema dismissed them as baseless. She shared that Imran Khan laughed upon hearing the fake reports and assured everyone of his good health, adding that he maintains his fitness through regular exercise.

Aleema also commended Bushra Bibi’s leadership during the November 24 protests, stating, Bushra Bibi led the protests; other leaders should have also stood on the container alongside her.

She further revealed details about Imran Khan’s treatment in custody, stating that he was confined in isolation for 40-50 hours without access to newspapers or state television, leaving him unaware of external developments.

Earlier today, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja told that the party’s founder was not moved from Adiala Jail to some other place.

PTI leader while talking to media stated that, the party’s founder Imran Khan might be transferred to another cell.

He said there were a curfew like situation across Punjab on November 24 during the PTI’s protest. “Some people still reached Islamabad passing through several cities, but thousands could not reach,” he said.

Read More: PTI founder not moved from Adiala Jail, says Salman Akram Raja

He said party leaders of Punjab have suffered atrocities, “It could not be said that the Punjab’s leaders are not siding with the party”.

“I have withdrawn resignation, will talk on the subject later,” PTI official said while talking about his resignation from the party’s office.

Salman Akram Raja had resigned from the post of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General, in the face of growing criticism against party leadership following the Islamabad protest.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan had also confirmed receiving Salman Akram Raja’s resignation.

The party leaders are under severe scrutiny after PTI workers retreated from D-Chowk in Islamabad.