ISLAMABAD, August 19: Former Attorney General Anwar Mansoor has said the court order does not specify how long Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan will remain in hospital, ARY News reported.

Speaking to ARY News programme Eleventh Hour, Anwar Mansoor said the decision about Imran Khan’s hospital stay would depend on his health condition and would be taken by doctors.

He said the medical board formed for Imran Khan’s treatment would decide matters related to his treatment and stay in the hospital.

Anwar Mansoor said it was difficult to say at this stage how long Imran Khan would remain in hospital after being shifted there.

The former attorney general also said he would not describe the Supreme Court’s decision to shift Imran Khan to a private hospital as unusual.

He recalled that when former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s platelet count had dropped, private doctors had also visited him in jail for medical examinations.

Commenting on Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar’s reference to the jail manual, Anwar Mansoor said the manual also provides for other rights of prisoners, including meetings with family members and lawyers.

He said the final decision regarding Imran Khan’s health and treatment would be taken in light of the medical board’s recommendations and doctors’ opinion.