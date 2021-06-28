PM Imran Khan hosts dinner in honour of govt, coalition lawmakers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has hosted a dinner in honour of the government and coalition lawmakers, however, senior members of Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) including Tariq Bashir Cheema have not attended the event, ARY News reported on Monday.

While talking to the lawmakers, PM Imran Khan said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is successfully governing the country despite facing many challenges and the federal budget 2021-22 will sail through the parliament tomorrow (Tuesday).

PM Khan said that the PTI-led government has proposed a pro-growth budget that will be passed by the parliament tomorrow.

He also took notice of some lawmakers who have not attended the dinner and directed PTI’s Chief Whip in National Assembly Amir Dogar to ensure their presence. He thanked the coalition partners of the ruling PTI for supporting the federal government.

Sources told ARY News that PML-Q senior members including Tariq Bashir Cheema have not attended the dinner. The lawmakers told the media that Mutton Qorma, Seikh Kabab, Palak, Biryani and other dishes were served in the PM-hosted dinner.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed told the media that the whole assembly has attended the dinner where Imran Khan told them that Pakistan is coming out of its difficult time as all issues will be resolved by the PTI-led government.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said that all coalition partners have attended the dinner. He added that PM Imran Khan will fulfil all promises to the nation despite having hurdles.

Khattak said that the government is not facing any kind of pressure from the opposition parties as both sides have decided to run the assembly’s proceedings in a good environment.

Regarding the Line of Control (LoC) tensions, the defence minister said that India has showed ill-will despite getting offered by PM Imran Khan to improve bilateral ties.

He said that PM Khan had adopted the national stance for not allowing the United States (US) to use its bases for cross-border military actions after American forces’ withdrawal from Afghanistan. He said that they were not slaves and will independently make all decisions for national security.