Imran Khan: IHC rejects to immediately suspend ECP’s order

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday rejected the former prime minister Imran Khan’s plea to instantly suspend the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision of his disqualification in the Toshakhana case.

On Friday, ECP disqualified the former premier in the Toshakhana reference, stating he had committed corrupt practices by making “false statements and submitting incorrect declaration”.

Following the decision, Imran’s lawyer, Barrister Ali Zafar, filed on his behalf a writ petition in the IHC, praying that the order be declared “against the settled principles of law” on Article 63. The plea further urged the court to declare the ECP’s order “misconceived” and set it aside.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case today and asked the petitioner about the urgency of the matter.

Barrister Ali Zafar, Khan’s counsel said the Kurram by-election is scheduled on October 30 and his client is contesting the election but Friday’s decision of ECP has created problems.

Read more: Imran Khan disqualified in Toshakhana reference by ECP

The CJ IHC remarked: “This disqualification is only as a member of the National Assembly,” Justice Minallah said that the PTI chairman has no restriction of contesting election, he can contest in election if he wants.

However, Zafar contended that the people were not aware of this situation. He added that ECP uploaded its short order on the website but did not provide them with a certified copy.

“If you are not provided a copy within three days then we will hear the matter again,” said the judge. He also shared that his court at times would issue short orders and release a detailed verdict later.

“I expect you will get the certified copy in three days,” said the IHC CJ.

The court while rejecting Imran Khan’s plea to immediately suspend the ECP’s decision ordered the PTI chairman to clear the reservations raised on the plea within three days.

ECP’s decision

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

The ECP stated that Khan submitted a false affidavit and was involved in corrupt practices. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was ordered to register criminal cases against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman.

Comments