PM Imran Khan inaugurates Al-Qadir University’s academic blocks

JHELUM: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday has inaugurated academic blocks of Al-Qadir University in Jhelum.

Addressing the ceremony, the premier said that we have to act on the rules set by Riyasat-e-Madina for the development of the country.

The nations who follow these rules will never face any challenge, he added. The premier said it is in our best interest to follow the footprints of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He said that preparing a lot of knowledgeable and talented youth with moral strength was the need of the hour.

PM Imran emphasized the need for an education system that acts for self-development and a source of bringing positive change in society.

Faith is the biggest gift by Almighty Allah for mankind.

Based on Islamic teachings, Sufism and modern scientific research, the University will play an important role in character building and promoting modern knowledge among the youth.

Around 60 girls and boys students have been enrolled in the university.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had laid the foundation stone of Al-Qadir University, in October 2019, with an objective to make the institution a cradle of science and spirituality.

‘University a gift for people of Jhelum’

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry in his tweet said that the establishment of Al-Qadir University is another gift for Jhelum.

He said that this university will add a new dimension to the social sciences. He expressed hope that it will become a world-class institution in which scholars of Sufism, Islam and Science will be prepared.

