Monday, August 9, 2021
Web Desk

PM Khan to inaugurate world’s biggest Miyawaki urban forest today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will inaugurate the world’s biggest Miyawaki urban forest in Lahore today (Monday) as part of a monsoon drive under the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project.

The announcement was made by State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib from his official Twitter handle.

The Miyawaki forest has been developed over 100 kanals with a total of 165000 plants which will grow ten times quicker than a normal forest owing to the unique Miyawaki technique.

It uses specialized land preparation as well as indigenous varieties with varying growth rates to produce fast growing urban forests.

Another 53 Miyawaki forests are being grown at different parts of Lahore to create sinks for carbon as well as for better pollution abatement in the city.

All have projects been geo-tagged for monitoring of their growth and development.

About 500 million trees are being planted across the country under the ongoing Monsoon plantation drive which is the largest ever such drive in Pakistan.

