PM Imran Khan inaugurates PIMS emergency ward, Islamabad hospital

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday inaugurated New Emergency Department of PIMS Hospital and a 300-Bed hospital in Sector G-13 and said that for the first time after 1985, a new hospital is being constructed in Islamabad, ARY NEWS reported.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony, the prime minister said that soon after being elevated to power, he visited PIMS and saw patients not being treated in a proper manner.

“It was then I decided that the emergency facilities at PIMS should be extended for the sake of humanity as those coming to it needed most critical medical facilities,” he said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The prime minister said that Islamabad’s population has doubled in the last 10 years and owing to lack of new hospitals, the pressure mounted on incumbent health facilities.

“The previous governments failed to address health issues,” he said while sharing how incumbent government’s universal health coverage under Sehat Card had eased sufferings of the masses.

Read More: REKO DIQ MINE: PM IMRAN KHAN ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL AGREEMENT FOR UPLIFT

Except Sindh, PM Imran Khan said that all provinces have Sehat Cards which is the way forward for a welfare state. “The poor had to take loans previously to ensure treatment of their loved ones and this further pushed them below the poverty line,” he said.

He said that now the initiative will also lure private hospitals to open state of the art health facilities in underprivileged areas.

The prime minister lauded the PIMS administration and said that it has the capacity to become the top health facility in the country.

Comments