Imran Khan incited youth for May 9 violence: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) chief organizer Maryam Nawaz said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan incited youth for May 9 violence, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PML-N chief organizer addressed a rally in Lahore and congratulated the nation on 25th Youm-e-Takbeer Day. She paid tribute to Nawaz Sharif, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, scientists and engineers.

The PML-N leader said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif gave priority to national interest and made the country an atomic power despite international pressure.

Maryam Nawaz highlighted that in 1998, Nawaz Sharif responded to India’s five nuclear blasts by conducting nuclear blasts. She maintained that May 9 and May 28, 1998 events, demonstrate the mindset of the party leadership.

She lambasted PTI chief Imran Khan saying that they have burned down the country and now asking why their supporter are booked in the violence cases. She warned that if they carry out terrorism cases will registered against them.

Maryam Nawaz said that Imran Khan has ruined the youth and incited them to spread violence. Now their Parents are facing terrorism cases while their sons are enjoying their life abroad.

Earlier, the federal government rejected to hold political talks with Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after May 9 riots.

He said that the government had created an environment for holding talks with PTI but Imran Khan failed the negotiations. He said that he favoured holding dialogues despite being a political opponent of PTI.