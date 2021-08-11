PM Imran Khan wants to double income of 8.4mn farmers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that there are 8.4 million farmers in the country and he wanted to double their earnings through various government-led initiatives, ARY NEWS reported.

Addressing Kisan Convention during his day-long visit to Bahawalpur, Imran Khan termed farmers as the country’s real asset while differentiating between them and feudal lords and said that his government’s efforts have provided them an opportunity to earn Rs1100 billion more.

“Influential people have sugar mills in the country and had previously deprived the farmers of their due share,” he said adding that the farmers were not getting their due amount and the influential were able to earn more.

The prime minister said that his government plans to double the income of the farmers which would also help in improving cultivation in the country.

“With more harvest, the prices of the commodities will be lowered,” he said while highlighting that Pakistan is currently unable to fulfill its food needs and is importing 4 million tonnes of wheat.

Pakistan has different seasons and could cultivate anything owing to its fertile land, Imran Khan said adding that they would be helping farmers with technology and money to improve the yield.