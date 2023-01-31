Imran Khan to be indicted in ECP protest case on Feb 7

ISLAMABAD: District and sessions court on Tuesday decided to indict Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in a case filed against him after demonstrations were held following his disqualification by the ECP in the Toushakhana case, ARY News reported.

As per details, district and sessions judge Zafar Iqbal resumed the hearing, in which Ali Bukhari advocate appeared on behalf of Imran Khan as his Babar Awan was busy in a high court hearing.

In today’s hearing, Imran Khan’s lawyer presented his medical certificates before the court and also gave a surety of Rs30,000 after being directed by the court.

The district and sessions judge decided to indict Imran Khan on February 7 in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) protest case.

Read more: ATC RESERVES VERDICT ON PRE-ARREST BAIL PLEA OF PTI LEADERS

It is pertinent to mention here that several members of the local leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were booked in a case over alleged vandalism during the protests in Islamabad after ECP disqualified the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief in Toshakhana reference.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

Comments