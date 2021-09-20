‘Commitments made under Paris Agreement must be fully implemented’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasised that commitments made under the Paris Agreement must be fully implemented and expressed concerns over unrealised climate finance pledges by the developed countries.

PM Imran Khan has virtually addressed the informal closed meeting on climate change today.

The meeting was convened jointly by the United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UNGA.

Twenty-five heads of state and government were invited to the leaders’ informal gathering.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Imran Khan highlighted Pakistan’s extreme vulnerability to climate change and shared that addressing its impact was a major priority of his government.

In this regard, he informed the leaders about the key national initiatives, including the success of the flagship 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Project and the clean energy target of 60 per cent by 2030.

He also highlighted that Pakistan had replaced two planned 2600 MW coal power plants with hydropower projects as part of its efforts towards climate-sensitive economic growth and development.

The premier stressed that the developed countries must take lead in raising their climate ambitions, both for emissions reduction and increased financial flows to the developing countries.

He also suggested that initiatives such as debt-for-nature swap would create fiscal space for the developing countries for enhanced climate actions.

In its quest to be a part of the solution, Pakistan remains fully committed to playing its leadership role in addressing the global challenge of Climate Change through cooperative and constructive engagement.

The objective of the meeting was to deliver a shared political understanding and vision on what needs to be delivered in the lead-up to and at the forthcoming Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, to be held in November 2021.