Imran Khan’s interim bail extended in prohibited funding case

ISLAMABAD: A banking court of Islamabad on Wednesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief and former premier Imran Khan and other co-accused in prohibited funding case, ARY News reported.

According to details, PTI chief Imran Khan, Aamer Mehmood Kiani with other co-accused got interim bail extension till January 5.

Judge Rukhshanda Shaheen heard bail applications and reserved the order of the former premier and eleven co-accused including Younis Ali Raza, Sardar Azhar Tariq, Tariq Shafi and Faisal Maqbool.

It is pertinent to mention here that, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had transferred the Foreign Exchange Act case to the banking court.

Earlier this month, The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday adjourned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s petition against the call-up notice issued by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the prohibited funding case.

As per details, PTI chief Imran Khan’s lawyer told the court that the high court’s registrar office has raised an unjustified objection to the petition filed against FIA.

The Federal Investigation Agency has summoned the PTI chairman today at 2 pm and he cannot travel to Islamabad as he is on bed rest, Khan’s lawyer added.

The registrar office’s objections should be removed and the court should start the proceedings.

Comments