Imran Khan says waging ‘Jihad’, ready to sacrifice life

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday reiterated his demand to set up a judicial commission to probe into the ‘Lettergate’ scandal that the former prime minister interprets as a “foreign conspiracy” to topple his government, ARY News reported.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News anchorperson Arshad Sharif, the former prime minister spoke on a range of issues from regime change to Lettergate probe, Islamabad long march and “planned” Character assassination against him.

Speaking on “threat letter”, Imran Khan said that he wrote letters to President Arif Alvi and Chief Justice of Pakistan CJP Umar Ata Bandial for a Memogate-style commission independent probe into “foreign conspiracy” against his government.

” CJP and President Alvi had copies of the cipher which was given to the then Pakistani ambassador Asad Majeed Khan by US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu,” he said, adding that March 27 NSC meeting, which was attended by all services chiefs, had been briefed on “threat letter” and meeting confirmed the “interference” of a foreign power in the internal affairs of Pakistan.

‘Nawaz, Zardari involved in foreign conspiracy’

PTI chief claimed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and PPP co-chairman played a key role to oust his government with US support. “Asif Zardari and Nawaz were involved in a conspiracy. The foreign conspiracy was hatched in London and I was aware of it,” Imran added.

Imran Khan said: “A massive conspiracy has hatched against 220 million people of the country. This isn’t only about me. They removed the elected Prime Minister of one of the world’s biggest country, which is unacceptable”.

Imran Khan went on to say that a corrupt government was imposed in the country through a foreign-sponsored conspiracy. “When you replace someone you try to find a better solution. What can Shehbaz Sharif, who is a money launderer, give to Pakistan and our people?” he asked.

‘Character assassination’

The former premier alleged that a plot had been hatched by the political opponents to launch a big character assassination campaign against him.

“It is not for the first time that the opponents were planning a character assassination campaign against the former premier,” he said, adding that organised character assassination campaigns had been launched against Nusrat Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto in past too.

“Character assassination attempts are always carried out against me,” he said and added that the movement for getting rid of the “imported government” could not be stopped through any such campaign.

Long march

PTI chief Khan once again asked his party workers, supporters and every Pakistani to march towards Islamabad in the last week of May to protest against what he termed a “corrupt and imported government”.

“Ghulami Na Manzoor” march will be a prelude to the real freedom of Pakistan. The former premier vowed that he will fight against looters and corrupt politicians till his last breath.

“We will fight till our last breath against these thugs, robbers and looters,” Imran Khan added.

Comments