Imran Khan invites masses to Minar-e-Pakistan public rally

ISLAMABAD: Ousted prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has asked the masses if they want an independent Pakistan then they must come to Minar-e-Pakistan to attend PTI’s protest rally on Thursday (April 21), ARY News reported.

Imran Khan in a video message before the Minar-e-Pakistan rally said, “I invite all Pakistanis to join this struggle. On Thursday, I’m going to hold the largest rally in the history of Pakistan at Minar-e-Pakistan.”

He said that at the same place the Pakistan Resolution was passed in 1940, the Muslims of India decided to live in an independent country called Pakistan.

مینار پاکستان میں ہی قرارداد پاکستان منظور ہوئی تھی، وہیں میں تاریخ کا سب سے بڑا جلسہ کرنے جارہا ہوں: عمران خان #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/xceU9QbQ7N — Salman Durrani (@DurraniViews) April 19, 2022

Read more: PTI gets permission for Lahore public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan

Imran Khan said to the masses to join their struggle for the real freedom of the country from Minar-e-Pakistan. Corrupt slaves are being imposed on us by external conspiracy, he added.

The former prime minister said that our country was built in the name of La ilaha illallah which means there is no god but Allah. We do not bow down to anyone except Allah. People from all walks of life should attend this meeting.

Comments