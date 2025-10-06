Punjab govt restores jail trial of PTI founder in GHQ Attack case

RAWALPINDI: The Punjab government has restored the jail trial of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in the May 9 General Headquarters (GHQ) attack case, issuing a formal notification to resume proceedings inside Adiala Jail, sources told ARY News on Monday.

According to sources, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi had earlier cancelled the trial, but following the provincial government’s latest decision, the case hearing is now expected to take place inside Adiala Jail tomorrow.

Superintendent Adiala Jail has written to the police requesting additional security arrangements to ensure a foolproof security setup during the proceedings.

The Punjab government had previously, on September 15, issued a notification transferring the trial venue. PTI founder Imran Khan had been produced before the ATC Rawalpindi via video link in earlier hearings.

Prosecutor Zaheer Shah confirmed that the video trial notification has been cancelled, and the hearing will now be conducted in person at Adiala Jail.

He added that the prosecution team will present three witnesses in tomorrow’s hearing, including Inspector Yaqoob Shah, DSP Mirza Javed, and Inspector Nazim Hussain Shah.

May 9 violence

The PTI founder, Imran Khan, was arrested on May 9, 2023, from the premises of the Islamabad High Court, where he was attending a hearing in a corruption case. Khan, who served as the prime minister of Pakistan from 2018 to 2022, was accused of receiving illegal gifts and assets from foreign countries.

Imran Khan’s arrest sparked widespread protests and riots across the country, as his supporters and party workers took to the streets to demand his release.

The PTI protesters attacked and vandalized several civil and military installations, including the General Headquarters (GHQ) of the army in Rawalpindi, the Jinnah House in Lahore, the Mianwali airbase and others. The protesters also burned vehicles, blocked roads, and clashed with the police and security forces.

More than 5,000 people were arrested and charged under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and other laws for their involvement in the riots. The government also accused Khan of being the mastermind behind the attacks and said that it had evidence of his involvement.