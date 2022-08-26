Imran Khan, KP CM visit flood-hit Dera Ismail Khan  

PESHAWAR: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Mahmood Khan visited Dera Ismail Khan to review the relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood-hit area, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman was given a briefing on the damage caused by the unprecedented rains and floods as well as relief and rehabilitation work in Dera Ismail Khan.

Talking to journalists, the former premier noted that the concerned authorities were currently estimating the damage caused by the heavy rains and flash floods in Dera Ismail Khan.

Imran Khan also stressed the need to develop dams in a bid to stop floods, saying that the PTI government was planning to build 10 dams across the country. “We can easily store water if we had dams,” he added.

Expressing grief over the loss in natural calamities, the PTI Chairman said that besides Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan has also witnessed damages during the floods.

He also urged the nation to support the relief and rehabilitation of the people and infrastructure in flood-hit areas. The former premier added that he was planning to help victims by conducting a survey of flood-affected areas.

Imran Khan also criticised the government over rising inflation, saying that economic stability was vital for the country. “The incumbent government has broken all inflation records,” he added.

Comments