Imran Khan lambasts govt for removing Ramiz Raja as PCB Chairman

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has lambasted the federal government for removing former cricketer Ramiz Raja as Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Speaking to a private news channel, the former premier praised the performance of Ramiz Raja as PCB Chairman, noting that Pakistan Cricket Team reached the final of ICC T20 World Cup under his tenure.

Lambasting the government for posting journalist Najam Sethi as Chairman, Imran Khas asked: “Does the journalist know cricket better than a cricketer”?

“Who has more experience in running cricket matters, Ramiz Raja or a journalist who supports Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)?” the former premier added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ramiz Raja was removed from chairmanship of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on December 21. Najam Sethi was appointed as the Chairman of PCB’s Management Committee following the approval of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to the details, the newly-constituted management committee will run the affairs of the PCB till the elections are held within the next four months.

The committee led by Sethi includes Shakil Sheikh (ex-PCB BoG), Gul Zada (ex-PCB BoG) Nauman Butt (ex-PCB BoG), ex-Test cricketers Haroon Rashid, Shahid Khan Afridi and Shafqat Rana, Sana Mir (ex-Pakistan women team’s captain), Aized Syed (ex-PCB director NHPC), Tanvir Ahmed (ex-president Larkana Region), Advocate Supreme Court Mustafa Ramday and Chaudhry Arif Saeed (CEO Service Industries).

In another notification, the federal cabinet also approved repealing of PCB Constitution 2019 and revival of the PCB Constitution 2014 through a circulation summary. The cabinet did approval through a circulation summary.

