Monday, December 19, 2022
Imran Khan lambasts 'imported' govt over increase in terror incidents

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday said that terrorism has increased by 50% in the country and the ‘imported‘ govt has failed in dealing with it. 

The former prime minister in a series of tweets said that the ‘imported’ government failed to deal with terrorism, in addition, brought the economy to the ground.

Imran Khan said that there has been a 50% increase in terror attacks from Chaman to Swat, from Lakki Marwat to Bannu, while attacks are also being reported across the Afghan Border in Pakistani boundaries.

The PTI chairman claimed present rulers are only interested in NRO-2.

Commenting on the elections, the former prime minister alleged that the government is afraid of holding elections, but this is the only way to stabilize the economy.

