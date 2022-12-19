Imran Khan lambasts ‘imported’ govt over increase in terror incidents

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday said that terrorism has increased by 50% in the country and the ‘imported‘ govt has failed in dealing with it.

The former prime minister in a series of tweets said that the ‘imported’ government failed to deal with terrorism, in addition, brought the economy to the ground.

Apart from running our economy to the ground, this Imported govt has failed to deal with the 50% increase in terrorism in Pak with incidents from Chaman to Swat to Lakki Marwat to Bannu; They have also failed to deal with attacks from the international Pak-Afghan border by — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 19, 2022

Imran Khan said that there has been a 50% increase in terror attacks from Chaman to Swat, from Lakki Marwat to Bannu, while attacks are also being reported across the Afghan Border in Pakistani boundaries.

Read more: Imran Khan says Pakistan can’t develop without eliminating corruption, mafia

The PTI chairman claimed present rulers are only interested in NRO-2.

of a cabal of crooks. All they are interested in is their NRO2 & its preservation. Therefore, despite economy tanking they are petrified of holding elections which is the only way to stabilise economy through political stabilisation. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 19, 2022

Commenting on the elections, the former prime minister alleged that the government is afraid of holding elections, but this is the only way to stabilize the economy.

Comments