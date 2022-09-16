Imran Khan lashes out at govt over ‘ailing’ economy

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has lashed out at the federal government for failing to prevent the country’s economy from going into tailspin, ARY News reported on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, the former premier – while quoting reports from International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank (WB) – claimed that the ‘imported’ government failed to prevent economy from going into a tailspin despite inheriting a stabilised economy moving on an upward trajectory.

IMF & World Bank Reports show this Imported Govt has failed to prevent economy going into tailspin despite inheriting a stabilised economy moving on an upward trajectory. This was reflected in the Economic Survey which identified our econ performance as the best in past 70 yrs — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 16, 2022

Imran Khan further said: “The Economic Survey identified PTI’s economic performances as the best in 70 years in terms of growth rate (6%), industry, agriculture, employment, construction, exports, remittances and tax collection.”

“Now Pakistan faces unprecedented inflation hitting everyone, unemployment, food insecurity and rupee in freefall,” the PTI Chairman added.

Imported govt is completely directionless. The only achievement of this cabal of crooks has been to get another NRO for the billions they looted from Pakistan. The question the whole nation is asking is: Who is responsible for this conspiracy against Pakistan? — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 16, 2022



Calling the federal government ‘directionless’, the former prime minister said: “The only achievement of this cabal of crooks has been to get another NRO for the billions they looted from Pakistan.” He also asked who was responsible for a ‘conspiracy’ against Pakistan.

A day earlier, Imran Khan said that the incumbent government has lost its credibility inside and outside Pakistan and they have no plan to deal with a crippling economy.

Addressing his supporters, Imran Khan said that the government assured that economy would stabilize once IMF releases its loan tranche, however, despite receiving money after implementing strict conditions, the economy has not yet stabilize.

“There will be no economic stability unless there is a political stability. Whatever excuse they give for delaying elections, the entire nation is the ultimate sufferer here,” he said.

