Monday, June 27, 2022
Imran Khan launches Tiger Force website

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday launched Tiger Force website, inviting youth to get themselves registered in the party’s Tiger Force.

In a video message, shared on his official Twitter handle, the PTI chief has appealed to the youth for immediate registration in the Tiger Force to foil the expected bids for rigging in the upcoming by-polls in Punjab.

“I invite youth especially women across the country to join Tiger Force and take responsibility for the by-elections in Punjab,” he said.

The former prime minister went on to say that the current “Imported Government” was imposed on the people of Pakistan through “foreign intervention”.

“Two parties — PML-N and PPP — have remained the slaves of the West for past 30 years and now have been imposed on the people,” Khan added.

Imran Khan lamented that the Shehbaz government had filed eight to nine cases against him and alleged that the current government will organise “rigged elections” in the country.

