Imran Khan’s life is in danger, can be put in jail: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday said that former PM Imran Khan’s life is in danger after ouster from power, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, the former minister and for government’s close ally, Sheikh Rasheed said that Imran Khan has stood up to foreign pressure to oust him so he fears some foreign forces might try to kill him as the PTI chief is about to stage rallies in several cities of the country.

“Imran Khan’s policies angered superpowers so they might as well try to kill him,” said Sheikh Rasheed, adding that the former PM shouldn’t give a protest call in Islamabad for he might be killed or jailed.

He repeated his pledge to stand with Imran Khan and said that he too doesn’t want to sit in assemblies with “imported government” so like PTI MNAs, he too has sent his resignation to Imran Khan.

“The day these resignations will be accepted, my resignation would be first,” said Sheikh Rasheed.

The former interior minister said that he is overwhelmed by seeing the amount of public support Imran Khan is getting after ouster from power and will also take part in the party’s Karachi rally.

Sheikh Rasheed maintained that the PDM (alliance of PML-N, PPP and other parties) were demanding elections when PTI-led alliance was in power but now the tables have turned, we want this “imported government” to go but they (PDM) want this government to complete its tenure.

The former minister said that Nawaz Sharif, who was in London for medical reasons, will now came back from Saudi Arabia with “new password”.

