Imran Khan likely to address Multan rally on May 10

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced on Sunday that the chairman Imran Khan will address a public rally in Multan on May 10, ARY News reported.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, while addressing the rally of PTI workers at Multan’s Babar Chowk today, said that the elected lawmakers from Multan did not sell their consciences and firmly stood beside Imran Khan in the current political crisis.

He praised Akhtar Malik, Mian Tariq Abdullah and Haji Saleem are those lawmakers who gave respect to the vote of the nation.

He asked the political workers of Multan to start preparations for welcoming Imran Khan on May 10.

Regarding the toppling of the PTI government, Qureshi said that a deal was struck between the political opponents to oust the PTI government.

He said that the nation has rejected the imported government and they could sense the public sentiments through the massive participation in PTI gatherings despite being ousted from the government.

Criticising the coalition parties of the present government, the PTI vice-chairman said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is now begging for 10 seats from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

During his address, Qureshi reiterated that a conspiracy was hatched to topple the PTI government and imposed the corrupt politicians. He said that another conspiracy is being hatched against Imran Khan to disqualify him by the election commission besides banning the political party.

He announced that the PTI political committee has decided to stage protests outside the election commission offices.

