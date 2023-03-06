Imran Khan likely to appear before LHC for protective bail

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister Imran Khan is likely to appear before the Lahore High Court today for protective bail after the issuance of a non-bailable arrest warrant in the Toshakhana case, ARY News reported.

The bail plea was filed after the Islamabad police reached former prime minister Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence to arrest him.

Additional sessions judge Zafar Iqbal of an Islamabad court had issued the former prime minister’s non-bailable arrest warrant on February 28.

Sources said, Imran Khan, is expected to appear before the LHC today to seek protective bail after Islamabad’s sessions court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for him in the Toshakhana case over non-appearance.

In a series of tweets, the Islamabad police said the former premier was avoiding arrest.

Taking to Twitter, an Islamabad police spokesperson said that they reached Lahore to arrest the PTI chief on court orders. He said that Khan would be arrested after all legal requirements are completed.

