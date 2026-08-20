ISLAMABAD (August 20, 2026): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan is likely to be shifted to a hospital today for medical treatment in accordance with the Supreme Court’s order, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, an important meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi is underway, where consultations are taking place over Imran Khan’s transfer to hospital in light of the Supreme Court’s decision.

Two days ago, the Supreme Court had ordered that Imran Khan be shifted to Shifa International Hospital for treatment. However, the former prime minister is still at Adiala Jail.

Court orders

The Supreme Court had ordered the PTI founder’s transfer to a private hospital on medical grounds. The decision came amid continued concerns raised by his legal team and family regarding his health and access to medical facilities.

A three-member bench directed that Imran Khan be shifted to Shifa International Hospital. Under the court order, his personal physician Dr Faisal Sultan and sister Dr Uzma Khan have been allowed to stay with him. Family members have also been allowed to meet him once a week.

The court adjourned the hearing until September 16 and ordered that Imran Khan remain under treatment at the hospital during this period.

During the hearing, the court also raised questions about the cost of treatment at the private hospital and the confidentiality of medical reports. Imran Khan’s counsel assured the court that his family would bear all treatment expenses.

Barrister Salman Akram Raja also assured the court that the medical reports would not be used for political purposes.