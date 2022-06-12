Imran Khan lost power after visiting Moscow: Russian envoy

ISLAMABAD: Russia’s ambassador to Pakistan Danila Ganich has revealed that the visit to Moscow was the reason for the fall of Imran Khan’s government.

In an interview with a private news channel, Russian Ambassador Danila Ganich made big revelation about the fall of PTI‘s government and said the presence of Imran Khan in Moscow and the invasion of Ukraine is a coincidence. “Imran Khan is basically an honest man and he wants the betterment of his people”.

Asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s illness, Danila Ganich said: “President Putin is doing well and doing his job. I never believe in what Western media reports about Russia.

Regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, Ganich said that Russia was concerned about the movement of NATO on their border and termed it the reason for war in Ukraine.

He said that Ukraine had announced its accession to NATO, Ukraine’s accession to NATO was an attack on Russia’s sovereignty.

Earlier, Consul General of the Russian Federation in Karachi Andrey Fedorov said that his country was ready to provide cheap oil to Pakistan if contacted by the Pakistani government.

Russian Consul General Andrey Fedorov confirmed that the former prime minister Imran Khan discussed the trade of Russian oil during his visit to Moscow. He also confirmed that the sanctions on Russia could affect trade ties with Pakistan.

