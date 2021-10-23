PM Imran Khan lands barefoot in Madinah

JEDDAH: Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Madinah and paid his respects at Roza e Rasool (SAW) after his arrival in Saudi Arabia for a three-day visit to attend the ‘Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit’ being held in Riyadh, ARY NEWS reported.

Accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar and other members of his cabinet, the barefoot Prime Minister Imran Khan was welcomed at the Madinah airport by its Governor Shah Faisal bin Salman and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Bilal Akber.

وزیراعظم عمران خان سعودی عرب پہنچ گئے ۔ وزیر اعظم کی مسجد النبوی میں روضہ رسول ﷺ پر حاضری #PMIKinKSA pic.twitter.com/qRxaG5yFLC — Murad Saeed (@MuradSaeedPTI) October 23, 2021



The prime minister paid his respects at the Roza e Rasool (SAW) and offered prayers at the Masjid e Nabwi (SAW).

He prayed for peace and security in the country, liberation of the occupied Kashmir besides also praying for Muslim Ummah.

وزیر اعظم @ImranKhanPTI نے مسجد النبوی میں نوافل ادا کئے وزیرخارجہ شاہ محمود قریشی، وزیر توانائی حماداظہر کی بھی روضہ رسول ﷺ پر حاضری pic.twitter.com/UFgwcJRUUt — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 23, 2021



The prime minister would later leave for Jeddah.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister departed for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attend an environmental event.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said the prime minister will share his perspective on the challenges faced by the developing countries due to climate change at the summit. He will also highlight Pakistan’s experience of launching nature-based solutions to address environmental challenges.

The MGI summit is being held at the initiative of the crown prince. The event is the first of its kind in the Middle East region. It may be recalled “Green Saudi Arabia” and “Green Middle East” initiatives were launched by the Crown Prince in March 2021 aimed at protecting the nature and planet.

