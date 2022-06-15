Imran Khan, Maryam Nawaz may come face to face at IHC today

ISLAMABAD: The political rivals, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz, are likely to come face-to-face in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday (today), ARY News reported.

Imran Khan and Maryam Nawaz will reach the Islamabad High Court (IHC) building on Thursday (today).

The PTI chairman has been scheduled to address an event of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) today, whereas, the PML-N VP will appear before the IHC as an accused in Avenfield reference.

A large number of PTI and PML-N are also expected to reach the court today along with the top leaders.

In order to avoid any untoward situation, heavy contingents of police will be deployed at the IHC building today.

