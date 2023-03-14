Imran Khan may offer voluntary arrest: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Tuesday that Imran Khan may offer his voluntary arrest to maintain peace, ARY News reported.

Heavy contingents of Islamabad and Lahore police were deployed outside Zaman Park residence, whereas, a large number of PTI workers were also present there.

While talking to journalists in Lahore, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he is going to Zaman Park’s residence to hold consultations with Imran Khan. He said that Khan has secured protective bail so his arrest is unnecessary.

He said that the government is surprised by the successful rally led by Imran Khan in Lahore. He added that the police action is unnecessary as the hearing is fixed for March 18.

Qureshi said that they knew the tactics of the PTI rivals. He added that they are ready to appear before the court.

Imran Khan’s message

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has urged the party workers and supporters to continue the struggle for ‘real freedom’ as the police reached Zaman Park to arrest the former prime minister.

In a video message shared on Twitter, the PTI chief urged the nation to stand resolute and fight for ‘Haqeeqi Azadi (real freedom) and rule of law’.

Imran Khan noted that the government believes the nation will ‘not react’ if he gets arrested, urging the party workers and supporters to prove the incumbent rulers ‘wrong’.

“You [the nation] have to prove that we are a living nation”, the former premier said, asking the nation to continue its struggle for real freedom and come out of their houses. He further said that he will continue to fight for the supremacy of Rule of Law.

“They put me in jail or kill me, but you [the nation] have to prove the government wrong that you can struggle without Imran Khan,” he said, adding that the nation will never accept the “worst slavery of thieves”.

