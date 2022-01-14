PM Imran Khan meets COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss national security issues, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the matter, the meeting discussed the first-ever national security policy of the country, internal issues faced by the nation and the overall security situation.

Moreover, the prime minister later also chaired an apex committee meeting attended by COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, DG ISI and senior ministers of the federal cabinet.

The meeting discussed the ongoing situation in Afghanistan at length.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday launched the public version of the first-ever National Security Policy of Pakistan, emphasizing the need on improving the economy of the country so that they do not need to approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF), whose conditions may affect national security.

Addressing the launching ceremony, the prime minister lauded the national security division and said that the policy has brought clarity over national security challenges faced by the country.

He lauded the security forces for defending the homeland and said that they had rendered many sacrifices in the war against terror. “There are examples of multiple Muslim countries who remained unable to defend their territories,” he said.

The prime minister said that the security policy will pave the direction for the nation, bringing the state and public on the same path.

He lamented that previously no efforts were made to bring economic stability to the country leading the successive governments to reach out to the IMF. “IMF grants loans to the countries after they accept their conditions which somehow compromise their national security,” he said.

