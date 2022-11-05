Imran Khan meets with deceased PTI worker Moazzam’s family

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief (PTI) Imran Khan on Saturday met with the family of the deceased PTI worker Moazzam Gondal, who was shot dead in the attack on the PTI long march in Wazirabad, ARY News reported.

The PTI Chief provided the mother of the deceased Moazzam with the financial aid of Rs10 million.

According to detials, PTI Chief Imran Khan met with the children, mother and brother of the deceased PTI worker in Shoukat Khanum Hospital Lahore. The PTI chief expressed his grievences over the unfortunate demise of Moazzam in the attack on PTI long march in Wazirabad.

The PTI hugged the children of the deceased PTI worker and assured his mother of the full support of their family.

The Punjab government would also provide the aggravated family with Rs5 million in financial aid.

Earlier today, PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Hammad Azhar met the family members of the deceased PTI worker Moazzam. They gave the cheque for the compensatory amount to Moazzam’s father Nawaz Gondal.

It is to be noted that PTI worker Moazzam was shot dead during the attack on PTI’s long march in Wazirabad. Multiple PTI leaders including the PTI Chief Imran Khan were injured in the attack.

