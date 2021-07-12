Punjab to play leading role in monsoon tree plantation campaign, PM told

Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed the need to monitor the plantation campaign to ensure transparency and to use modern means while compiling results, ARY News reported on Monday.

PM Imran Khan chaired a virtual meeting on monsoon plantation today where he said that environment protection is one of the top priorities of the government and tree plantation campaign plays a vital role in this regard.

The premier said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has established an example in making the Billion Tree Tsunami a success that needs to be followed.

PM Khan said that Pakistan’s efforts for environmental protection are being recognised at the international level.

He directed to finalize a tree plantation plan at divisional and district levels in Punjab besides stressing the need to monitor the plantation campaign to ensure transparency and to use modern means while compiling results.

Imran Khan emphasised ensuring participation of Tiger Force, students, members of civil society, government departments and private organisations in the tree plantation campaign.

During the virtual meeting, the premier was briefed about tree plantation targets in Punjab and the strategy to achieve them. The meeting was also informed that Punjab will play a leading role in the Monsoon Tree Plantation campaign.

Punjab Forest Minister said that six-monthly targets were set to make the province green.

Chairman Capital Development Authority also briefed the meeting regarding the tree plantation campaign in the Islamabad Capital Territory.