PTI founder moves court after being denied to speak to his sons

ISLAMABAD: PTI founder Imran Khan on Tuesday submitted an application after being denied a telephonic conversation with his sons from the Adiala Jail, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the incarcerated PTI founder submitted an application to the Rawalpindi Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

The court responded by issuing a notice to the jail administration, directing them to submit a response by July 3.

In the petition, Khan argued that he has been denied the opportunity to speak with his sons despite being allowed to do so by law.

The ATC, presided over by Judge Malik Aijaz Asif, has sought a response from the jail administration in this regard.

The deposed prime minister has been in jail since last August and was convicted in some cases ahead of a national election in February.

In recent months, courts have suspended Khan’s jail sentences in two cases about the illegal acquisition and sale of state gifts, and also overturned his conviction on charges of leaking state secrets.

However, he has remained in prison due to a conviction in another case in which a trial court ruled that his 2018 marriage was unlawful. Khan also faces a trial under anti-terrorism charges in connection with violence in May last year.