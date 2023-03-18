Imran Khan moves IHC against possible arrest

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan Saturday moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against his possible arrest as he headed to the Islamabad court to attend the Toshakhana case hearing, ARY News reported.

In the petition, the PTI chairman maintained that Islamabad police had blocked the roads leading to the judicial complex and also blocked the motorway and other highways to create hurdles.

“As Imran was en route to Islamabad, the Punjab Police stormed his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, while the “doors and walls have been raised to the ground,” it stated.

The PTI chief prayed to the IHC to immediately stop authorities from illegally arresting him in any case or inquiry or investigation before any law enforcement agency, including the National Accountability Bureau without the permission of this court.

Imran Khan’s motorcade has entered Islamabad after a brief interruption at the federal capital’s toll plaza to appear before district and session court in the Toshakhana case.

The PTI leader is scheduled to appear before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zafar Iqbal.

Stringent security measures have been put in place outside the judicial complex in Islamabad’s G-11. A large contingent of police has been deployed to the area to take charge of security.

In a statement, the Islamabad police’s spokesperson said that Section 144 (ban on public gatherings and display of weapons) has been imposed in the federal capital.

In a tweet, the capital police said a traffic plan had been issued, and citizens were advised to avoid unnecessary movement towards the areas of G-11 and G-10.

“Chief commissioner Islamabad has directed citizens to cooperate with the authorities and avoid unnecessary movement to ensure the smooth implementation of the traffic plan.”

