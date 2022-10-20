Imran Khan moves SC against PM House audio leaks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Thursday moved Supreme Court (SC) against PM House audio leaks, ARY News reported.

The former premier has made the ministries of interior, defence, IT, information, PEMRA, Intelligence Bureau and FIA the respondents in the petition.

Imran Khan in his plea sought a joint investigation team (JIT) or a judicial commission to probe the PM House audio leaks.

“Declare that the illegal surveillance of the PMO and the release of the surveillance data, especially through the audio leaks, are unconstitutional and in violation of law,” the former prime minister prayed before the court

Imran Khan has also urged the SC to hold the officials behind the audio leaks accountable.

The top court has been prayed to direct the government and all relevant agencies and authorities to take all necessary steps to prevent the release of more audios.

Earlier, the authorities arrested two suspects involved in the bugging and phone hacking of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), ARY News reported citing sources.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that an intelligence agency has apprehended two hackers. Among the two suspects, one hacker belongs to Rawalpindi while the other hails from a city in Central Punjab.

It may be noted several audios of the incumbent government including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former PM Imran Khan have been leaked on social media in a span of eight days.

