Islamophobia: PM congratulates Muslim Ummah as UN adopts Pakistan’s resolution

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated Muslim Ummah as the United Nations (UN) adopted a landmark resolution introduced by Pakistan on Islamophobia, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

PM Imran Khan said in a Twitter message, “I want to congratulate the Muslim Ummah today as our voice against the rising tide of Islamophobia has been heard & the UN has adopted a landmark resolution introduced by Pakistan, on behalf of OIC, designating 15 March as International Day to Combat Islamophobia.”

The premier said in another tweet, “Today UN has finally recognised the grave challenge confronting the world: of Islamophobia, respect for religious symbols & practices & of curtailing systematic hate speech & discrimination against Muslims. Next challenge is to ensure implementation of this landmark resolution.”

Earlier in April 2020, PM Khan had shared his letter sent to the leaders of the Muslim countries to act collectively to counter the growing Islamophobia in non-Muslim states, especially Western states.

The prime minister had shared the letter on his Facebook page, which was sent to the leaders of the Muslim world on October 28 last year, urging them to act over the increasing concern amongst Muslims the world over regarding Islamophobia acts.

Imran Khan had said that he will personally lead the campaign against such blasphemous acts and will gather heads of all Muslim states for the cause.

