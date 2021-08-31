PM Imran Khan inaugurates NADRA’s PAK-ID mobile app

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated the PAK-ID Mobile App by National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In a Twitter message, PM Imran Khan said that he inaugurated PAK-ID Mobile App by NADRA. He continued that it was a revolutionary step in providing convenience, especially to overseas Pakistanis.

The premier said that the applicants of (http://id.nadra.gov.pk) can now capture fingerprints, photographs and documents using a mobile phone. He praised Tariq Malik and NADRA team for the great initiative.