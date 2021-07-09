PM Imran Khan appointed chairman of National Export Development Board

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has been appointed as the chairman of the newly-constituted National Export Development Board (NEDB), ARY News reported on Friday.

The federal government has constituted the National Export Development Board (NEDB) which was notified by the commerce ministry.

According to the notification, Prime Minister Imran Khan has been appointed as the chairman of the newly-constituted National Export Development Board (NEDB) while the board members will be comprising of government officials and private sector representatives.

The terms of references (ToRs) were also issued by the commerce ministry regarding the export development board.

The members will include the finance minister, planning minister, adviser to the prime minister on commerce, minister for industries and production, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman, Board of Investment (BoI) chairman, secretary finance, secretary commerce, export development board officials, as well as the members of the energy board and national food security.

Moreover, the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) president, Pakistan Business Council (PBC) chairman and Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) president are also included as the NEDB members.

After the constitution of the development board, the members of important government and private sector will be invited to discuss the relevant agenda. The board will act as a monitoring tool of the government’s policies to enhance exports.

The board will provide strategic guidance to the government for enhancing the export competition besides reviewing the implementation and progress of the country’s trade policy.