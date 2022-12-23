Imran Khan says ‘Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari running away from polls’

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has said that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari were running away from general polls due to his fear, ARY News reported on Friday.

He made the statement while talking to a delegation of senior journalists visiting his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

Imran Khan said that establishment is a reality that can play a crucial role in the rule of law. He said that he has no contact with the establishment at this time.

The PTI chief claimed that the top officer is always handling the whole establishment, hence, he was also in contact with former army chief General Retired Qamar Javed Bajwa during his government.

Commenting over the current political situation, Khan alleged that the incumbent government wants to defer the general elections beyond 2023. He added that further deferment of the general elections is not possible due to the prevailing economic situation.

He expressed suspicions that the country would default in February or March 2023 if the economic situation remains unchanged.

READ: LHC CONSTITUTES FULL BENCH ON IMRAN KHAN DISQUALIFICATION PLEAS

On Thursday, Imran Khan had held responsible ‘one man’ for the ouster of his government, claiming that ‘one man’ was still behind the efforts to end party’s politics.

The former premier made these remarks while addressing the protestors, who had gathered outside the Punjab Governor House in Lahore to ‘bar’ Governor Baligh ur Rehman from taking any ‘unconstitutional’ step.

Without naming anyone, Imran Khan said that one man’s decision toppled his government and that was the reason why the country plunged into political and economic crises.

He lambasted the ‘one man’ over the ‘atrocities’ faced by PTI and its members and asked: “What was their fault. Only that we refused to accept the gang of thieves you imposed on us?”

The PTI Chief pointed out that the whole nation come out when his party was ousted. “It was giving one message that the imported government was unacceptable,” he added.

He also lambasted the move of leaking ‘videos and audios’ on social media, saying that such things were being done to blackmail his party.

Comments