PTI founder’s nephew Shahrez Khan placed on judicial remand in May 9 case

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore on Saturday sent Shahrez Khan, son of Aleema Khan and nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, to judicial remand in the May 9 riots case after rejecting the police’s plea for further custody, ARY News reported.

According to reports, police requested further physical remand of Shahrez Khan, arguing that a baton had been recovered from him and his photogrammetric test had been conducted. The investigating officer stated that further interrogation was needed to complete the probe against Imran Khan’s nephew.

However, Shahrez Khan’s legal team, including Salman Akram Raja, Rana Mudassir Umar, and Adnan, argued that the nephew of former prime minister Imran Khan was not even present in Lahore on May 9. They presented sworn affidavits from his friends, claiming he was in Chitral at the time of the incidents, and urged the court to discharge him from the case.

After hearing the arguments, the ATC rejected the police’s plea for further remand and instead sent Shahrez Khan, the son of Aleema Khan and nephew of PTI founder Imran Khan, to judicial custody.

Earlier, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) sent Shershah Khan, son of Aleema Khan and nephew of the incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan, to jail on judicial remand in connection with the Jinnah House attack case.

According to reports, the court rejected the prosecution’s request for physical remand and ordered that the accused, Shershah, be sent to jail. The hearing pertained to the violent incidents that occurred during the May 9 protests, during which Jinnah House in Lahore was attacked.

Authorities stated that Imran Khan’s nephew, Shershah was arrested for his alleged involvement in the attack.

According to the police, a stick was recovered from the suspect, and a photogrammetric test of the accused has been conducted. Authorities also intend to collect material from the suspect’s social media accounts.

The court clarified that obtaining the social media material does not require physical remand. Nonetheless, the accused has been sent to jail on judicial remand.