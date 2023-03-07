Imran Khan ordered to appear before court on March 13

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan to appear before the sessions court in the Toshakhana case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) announced its reserved verdict on a plea challenging the issuance of the arrest warrant against Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

The IHC ordered Khan to appear before the sessions court on March 13. IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the verdict.

The high court suspended the arrest warrant of Imran Khan and directed him to appear before the sessions court on March 13.

The PTI chief’s lawyers pleaded with the court to give him four weeks for his appearance and suspend his arrest warrant in the Toshakhana case.

In a relevant development today, the additional sessions judge Zafar Iqbal ordered Imran Khan to appear in the hearing on March 13 for his indictment.

Earlier in the day, despite repeated court directives to appear before it, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman once again skipped the hearing of the Toshakhana criminal proceedings case.

